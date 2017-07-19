Media player
Life after 43 years in solitary confinement
Albert Woodfox, who spent 43 years in solitary confinement has told BBC Radio 5 live he is "learning to live as a citizen" after gaining his freedom last year.
An active member of the Black Panther Party, Albert was put in solitary confinement for the murder of a prison guard, a charge he consistently denied.
19 Jul 2017
