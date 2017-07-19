Life after 43 years in solitary confinement
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Life after 43 years in solitary confinement

Albert Woodfox, who spent 43 years in solitary confinement has told BBC Radio 5 live he is "learning to live as a citizen" after gaining his freedom last year.

An active member of the Black Panther Party, Albert was put in solitary confinement for the murder of a prison guard, a charge he consistently denied.

  • 19 Jul 2017