Cheeky interruption for BBC guest

BBC dad: Interview with Robert Kelly interrupted by children live on air
There was an unexpected distraction for Professor Robert Kelly when he was being interviewed live on BBC News about South Korea.
But he managed to keep his composure and complete the interview successfully.
10 Mar 2017
