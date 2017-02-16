From the bottom of the draw to the Olympics
Tokyo 2020 Making medals out of old mobile phones

Organisers of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games in Tokyo have a novel idea to give the public a sense of involvement in the games by using the metal from old mobile phones to create Olympic medals.

  • 16 Feb 2017