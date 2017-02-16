‘Islam’s quiet intellectual revolution’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tariq Ramadan: ‘Islam’s quiet intellectual revolution’

Viewsnight is BBC Newsnight's new place for ideas and opinion.

Here, author and academic Tariq Ramadan argues there is an "intellectual revolution" taking place within Islam.

This is a response to Graeme Wood's Viewsnight: The rise of Islamic State is the Modern Reformation.

For more Viewsnight, head over to BBC Newsnight on Facebook and on YouTube

  • 16 Feb 2017
Go to next video: 'The rise of IS is the modern Reformation'