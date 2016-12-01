What is your idea of a typical cheerleader?

The youngest in this squad is 55, and the oldest is 84.

As part of the BBC’s 100 women series, meet the Sun City Poms from Arizona, and hear what keeps them marching.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year. We create documentaries, features and interviews about their lives, giving more space for stories that put women at the centre.

