The UK government is being told it should be prepared to send RAF planes to stop Russian airstrikes in Syria.

MPs will hold an emergency debate on Tuesday afternoon on the worsening situation in the city of Aleppo, where Syrian government forces are being backed by Russian warplanes.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell, who has called the debate, likens Russia's actions to the Nazis in the 1930s.

He told the Today programme the UK should be prepared to join an international force to police a no-fly zone.