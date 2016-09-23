Media player
Scarlett Keeling death: Two men cleared of all charges
Two men have been cleared of all charges over the death of teenager Scarlett Keeling in Goa in 2008.
Scarlett was 15 when she was found dead on a beach after a Valentine's Day party.
Police originally said it was an accident, but Scarlett's mother Fiona McKeown pushed for a new investigation, which found her daughter had suffered 50 separate injuries in an attack.
Justin Rowlatt reports from Goa.
23 Sep 2016
These are external links and will open in a new window