'Feels like the wind's knocked out of me'
A court in India has cleared two men of raping and causing the death of the British teenager Scarlett Keeling, whose body was found on a beach in Goa eight years ago.
The 15-year-old from north Devon had been attending a beach party while the rest of her family went travelling.
Her mother, Fiona MacKeown, says she's disappointed by the verdicts.
23 Sep 2016
