Best swimmer ever?
Is Michael Phelps the best swimmer ever?

On Tuesday, Michael Phelps won his 21st gold medal.

Phelps, 31, is at his fifth Olympic Games and has the most gold medals ever, even more than some countries.

And he can still achieve more.

  • 10 Aug 2016
