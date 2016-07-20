Video

The International Olympic Committee appears to be “very reluctant” to ban Russia from the Olympics, says former World Anti-Doping Agency boss Dick Pound.

Russia was found to have been operating a four-year, state-sponsored doping programme in a recent report.

The former Wada boss, who began the process which led to the report, tells the Today programme that given the scale of the doping, it will be very hard demonstrate that any of the Russian athletes are actually clean.