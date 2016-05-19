Sir Nicholas Winton
Kindertransport survivors celebrate the life of Sir Nicholas Winton

Sir Nicholas Winton, who rescued more than six hundred children from the Nazis, has been honoured at a special memorial service in London.

The children, most of whom were Jewish, were evacuated from Prague to London in 1939 on trains organised by Sir Nicholas, in an operation that became known as Kindertransport.

Sophie Long reports.

