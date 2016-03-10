Video

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities, where an ever increasing number of vehicles on the streets - many of which run on diesel - leads to more coughs, colds and eye allergies for its children.

School Reporters Ayush, Priya, Shubham and Pushpender from Gandhi Memorial Public School set out to discover what, if anything, is being done to alleviate the problem.

School Report is a project helping secondary school students around the UK make their own news for a real audience. Follow more reports from students on the project's 10th annual News Day on Thursday.