In January 2014 a brutal new jihadist group swept through Syria and set up its capital in Raqqa in the east of the country.

In the two years since, so-called Islamic State has evolved into the most notorious extremist group in the world.

For the past three months Today programme correspondent Mike Thomson has been in sporadic contact with an activist based in Raqqa from a group called Al-Sharqiya 24. He has been keeping a diary of what life is like under so-called Islamic State.

We have changed some details of his story, read by an actor, to protect his identity.