"I love Messi and Messi loves me"

The Afghan boy who became an online sensation after wearing a plastic bag shirt bearing Lionel Messi's famous number 10 has received a signed jersey from the player.

Denise Shepherd-Johnson from Unicef in Kabul gave five-year-old Murtaza Ahmadi from Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province the T-shirt.

She describes meeting him and his family.

Picture: Murtaza Ahmadi (Credit: European Photopress Agency)