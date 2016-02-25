"I love Messi and Messi loves me"

Media player
Denise Shepherd-Johnson describes meeting five-year-old Messi fan Murtaza Ahmadi
The Afghan boy who became an online sensation after wearing a plastic bag shirt bearing Lionel Messi's famous number 10 has received a signed jersey from the player.
Denise Shepherd-Johnson from Unicef in Kabul gave five-year-old Murtaza Ahmadi from Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni province the T-shirt.
She describes meeting him and his family.
Picture: Murtaza Ahmadi (Credit: European Photopress Agency)
25 Feb 2016
