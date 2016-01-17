Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Archive: The 1991 Gulf War revisited
Twenty-five years ago a US-led war was waged on Saddam Hussein's Iraq.
In 1990, Saddam Hussein invaded neighbouring Kuwait, prompting outrage from the international community.
The United Nations set a deadline of 5 January 1991 for the withdrawal of Iraqi forces. The deadline passed and the next day the full might of a 29-member UN-backed coalition was unleashed.
After weeks of heavy bombardment, Iraq agreed to all UN resolutions to end the conflict.
-
17 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window