Video

As a teenager President Xi Jinping lived in a cave in the isolated village of Liangjiahe.

Today it is a heavily guarded shrine to China's leader, but tens of millions of people still live in caves nearby, in what is one of the country's poorest regions.

BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie travelled to the subterranean home where the man who became China's president lived between 1968 and 1975.

Carrie Gracie's film, The Xi Factor, is on Panorama on BBC One at 20:30 BST on 19 October and will be available later via iPlayer.

She will also examine China's relations with Britain in Britain and China on BBC Radio 4 at 20:00 BST on 19 October.