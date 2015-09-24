Global goals
Global Goals: 'End poverty' - and 16 more UN goals

Ending poverty is one of 17 goals outlined by the UN to replace the Millennium Development Goals which expire at the end of this year.

The 17 goals aim to eliminate poverty and hunger and help fight climate change over the next 15 years.

Naomi Grimley outlines the 'Global Goals' - in 75 seconds.

Video produced by Mohamed Madi

