Striking images of 'blue moon' from around the world
There has been a rare opportunity to witness a lunar event in the night sky, a so-called "blue moon".
When two full moons are seen within a single calendar month, the second is called a blue moon.
It is a quirk arising from the interaction of the lunar cycle - around 29.5 days - and the human calendar in which months range from 28 to 31 days long.
The next blue moon is not due until 2018.
01 Aug 2015
