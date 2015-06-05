Migrant stories: Staf

Media player
Staf, from Ghana, has travelled across West Africa and the Mediterranean in search of a new life in Europe.
Here he describes how he needs to find cash to pay off a gang he says is holding him and other migrants in Macedonia.
05 Jun 2015
