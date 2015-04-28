Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The exodus of Ramadi as IS advance in Iraq
Iraqi forces and US coalition fighter jets have been battling to stop the advance of Islamic State in Iraq.
The militants were forced out of Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit last month. But they have advanced in the key central city of Ramadi - forcing more than 100,000 people to flee.
Many people have been on the move for months, trying to escape the brutality Islamic State is spreading.
Ian Pannell reports from Iraq.
-
28 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window