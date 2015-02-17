Video

The former Chelsea and France footballer, Frank Leboeuf, has become the first person to win the World Cup and have a role in a film nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

In the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything, he plays a Swiss Doctor in a pivotal scene where the physicist is told that he will not be able to speak again.

Many people have stayed in the cinema to read the end credits to make sure it really is him.

Colin Paterson went to meet him in Paris where he is currently on stage in a play.