New Year celebrated around the world
Fireworks in cities across the world have heralded the start of 2015.
New Zealand led the way, with Sydney Harbour providing a spectacular backdrop to Australia's display.
In central London, 100,000 people watched fireworks above the River Thames.
Alpa Patel reports.
01 Jan 2015
