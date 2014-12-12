Media player
Hostages for ransom: The lucrative business for extremist groups
A key source of income for groups such as Islamic State or Boko Haram is ransom money for hostages.
Sometimes hostage taking can command high prices from families, companies and governments willing to pay.
The British and American governments refuse to pay ransoms, but the UK is now trying to close loopholes which can mean insurance companies, based here, end up reimbursing those who do.
Paul Adams reports.
12 Dec 2014
