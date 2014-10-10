Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nobel Peace Prize announcement from Oslo
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced by Thorbjørn Jagland, Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and ex-US spy contractor Edward Snowden are among bookmakers' favourites.
The announcement may also be made in languages other than English.
-
10 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window