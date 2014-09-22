Video

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has launched a United Nations equality campaign in New York called HeForShe, in her capacity as UN women goodwill ambassador.

Ms Watson said: "I decided I was a feminist and this seemed uncomplicated to me. But my recent research has shown me that feminism has become an unpopular word."

The United Nations agency is launching a global campaign to get 100,000 men and boys involved in the fight to achieve gender equality.