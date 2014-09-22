Video

Newly elected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said people in Afghanistan "demonstrated a remarkable will for wanting transformation" during this election.

After months of wrangling over allegations of electoral fraud, Mr Ghani was declared yesterday as the winner of Afghanistan's presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's World Affairs Editor, John Simpson, Mr Ghani set out his vision for Afghanistan and acknowledged he was taking on a difficult job.

He said he will crack down on corruption and sack ministers where necessary.

"I am not corrupt and I am not going to encourage corruption, tolerate it or become the instrument," he added.