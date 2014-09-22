United Nations symbol
Is the UN still effective in tackling 21st Century crises?

Over 140 heads of state and government will attend leaders' week at the newly renovated United Nations headquarters in New York.

Now in its 69th year, this annual summit is regularly likened to a diplomatic trade fair, although with so many leaders in attendance it can also feel like diplomatic speed-dating.

The present wave of global crises has also raised questions about the UN's ability to deal with them all.

Nick Bryant reports.

  • 22 Sep 2014