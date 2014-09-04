Nato flag, file pic
Nato alliance key dates - in 80 seconds

Nato leaders are gathering in Wales for a summit expected to focus on Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine and continuing violence across the Middle East.

BBC News outlines key points in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's 65-year history - in 80 seconds.

  • 04 Sep 2014
