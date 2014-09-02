Media player
Beauty queen refuses to hand back her crown
Myanmar's first ever international beauty queen has refused to hand back her crown until the pageant's organisers apologise to her country.
May Myat No held a press conference on Tuesday to defend herself against accusations she had run off with the $100,000 (£60,300) crown.
Ms May told reporters she was forced to lie about her age and organisers had demanded that she have extensive plastic surgery.
02 Sep 2014
