Former Argentina football player Diego Armando Maradona (R) presenting a personalised Argentina jersey to Pope Francis
Maradona and football stars meet the Pope

The Pope met with international football stars in the Vatican on Monday ahead of the Match for Peace, an inter-religious charity match.

Among the players were Diego Maradona, who gave Pope Francis an Argentina team shirt.

The idea for the game came after a meeting between Javier Zanetti and the Pope last year.

  • 02 Sep 2014
