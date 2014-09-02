Media player
Maradona and football stars meet the Pope
The Pope met with international football stars in the Vatican on Monday ahead of the Match for Peace, an inter-religious charity match.
Among the players were Diego Maradona, who gave Pope Francis an Argentina team shirt.
The idea for the game came after a meeting between Javier Zanetti and the Pope last year.
02 Sep 2014
