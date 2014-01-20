Volunteers re-floating stranded whales in New Zealand
Whales stranded on New Zealand beach helped back to sea

Dozens of stranded pilot whales have been helped back into the sea at Puponga Beach in New Zealand.

More than a 100 volunteers helped re-float the mammals, which are now reported to be swimming in deeper water again.

Roopa Suchak reports.

