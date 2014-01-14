Video

Britain and the US have warned they will rethink support for Syria's main opposition group if it fails to join peace talks, a Syrian source has said.

The official from the Syrian National Coalition told reporters that the UK and the US were adamant the group must go to Geneva for next week's talks.

It is hoped that the negotiations in Switzerland - known as Geneva II - will provide a breakthrough in ending the civil war.

Nearly three years after the uprising began, Lyse Doucet speaks to a pianist, a protester and a businessman, to ask them about life in a war zone for BBC Newsnight.