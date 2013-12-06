Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nelson Mandela was 'a global impact force for good' - Jesse Jackson
Human rights campaigner Reverend Jesse Jackson has said that Nelson Mandela was "a global impact force for good".
He was paying tribute to South Africa's former leader, who has died in Johannesburg aged 95.
Mr Jackson praised Mr Mandela for choosing "reconciliation over retribution".
"That sense of principle, tough mind, tender heart, was Nelson Mandela," he said.
-
06 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-25250824/nelson-mandela-was-a-global-impact-force-for-good-jesse-jacksonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window