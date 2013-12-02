African Football of the Year 2013 candidates
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Live - BBC's African Footballer of the Year 2013

Live video coverage of the announcement of the BBC's African Footballer of the Year.

The shortlist includes Yaya Toure, Victor Moses, John Mikel Obi, Jonathan Pitroipa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  • 02 Dec 2013