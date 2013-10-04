Video

When a young girl starts out in life, where will her journey take her?

Will she have the same opportunities as the boys she grows up with? Will she face more dangers, or fight the same battles?

More than 100 years since women began winning the right to vote, many societies are still dominated by men.

Millions of teenage girls worldwide do not finish school, beginning their childbearing years as their counterparts in the West are beginning to dream of careers and qualifications.

Yet the world is a better place for women than ever before. Maternal health is improving, as is access to education. Wages are rising, and women have entered the world's boardrooms.

Throughout October, the BBC's 100 Women season will look at the world we live in today through the eyes of the women who make up half the world.

Produced by David Botti, Adam Blenford and Fiona Crack