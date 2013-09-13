The Austrian Islamic cemetery was one of the five winning projects that received a million dollar prize
5 architectural projects get this year's Aga Khan Award

An Islamic cemetery in Austria and a health centre in Sudan are among several projects to win the 2013 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.

The winning designs received a million dollar prize presented at an official ceremony in Portugal.

Since the award was launched 36 years ago, over 100 projects have received the prize for demonstrating architectural excellence and improving the overall quality of life in their regions.

Sylvia Smith reports from Lisbon.

  • 13 Sep 2013
