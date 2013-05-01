Homes on fire at night
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Muslim homes burned to ground in Burma violence

Buddhist crowds have attacked Muslim properties and a mosque in a town north of Burma's largest city, Rangoon.

The anti-Muslim violence broke out in Oakkan, north of Rangoon, after a Muslim girl on a bike bumped into a monk.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on Muslim communities since 40 people were killed in clashes in central Burma last month.

Wendy Urquhart reports.

  • 01 May 2013
Go to next video: 'Serious rights abuses' in Burma