Muslim homes burned to ground in Burma violence
Buddhist crowds have attacked Muslim properties and a mosque in a town north of Burma's largest city, Rangoon.
The anti-Muslim violence broke out in Oakkan, north of Rangoon, after a Muslim girl on a bike bumped into a monk.
It is the latest in a series of attacks on Muslim communities since 40 people were killed in clashes in central Burma last month.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
01 May 2013
