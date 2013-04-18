Media player
Mario Monti on Margaret Thatcher's clarity of vision
Among those attending former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's funeral was Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, a distinguished economist and Brussels veteran who was drafted in as Italy's prime minister amid high political drama and financial uncertainty in late 2011.
Mr Monti is one of the grand old men of the European political class, so you might expect him to be pretty cool on Mrs Thatcher, but as Newsnight's Jeremy Paxman found out that is not the case.
18 Apr 2013
