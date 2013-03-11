Why I stayed in the Falkland Islands

Video

The people of the Falkland Islands are voting for a final day in a referendum to decide whether or not to remain a British overseas territory.

They are expected to vote overwhelmingly in favour of staying in Britain, despite renewed Argentine claims to sovereignty of the islands.

For Briton Ken Greenland he was sent on a six-month posting in 1983. His love of the territory has seen him remain there ever since.

He said he hoped the result would be a clear and unequivocal display of the Falklands' desires to remain with Britain.