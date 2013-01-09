Indian soldier 'beheaded' in Kashmir

Video

India has condemned Pakistan for its treatment of the bodies of two soldiers killed in an alleged cross-border attack in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

A statement from the Indian foreign ministry called the reported beheading of one of the bodies "barbaric and inhuman".

Pakistan has rejected accusations that it killed any Indian soldiers, or that it fired across the Line of Control (LoC) which divides Kashmir.

Aleem Maqbool reports from Islamabad.