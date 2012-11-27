Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former PLO leader Yasser Arafat's remains are exhumed
The remains of Yasser Arafat have been exhumed as part of an investigation into how the Palestinian leader died.
Swiss, French and Russian experts are trying to establish whether his death in Paris in 2004 at the age of 75 was the result of poisoning.
Wyre Davies reports from Ramallah.
-
27 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window