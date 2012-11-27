Media player
Putin warns against terrorism in republic of Tatarstan
The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has warned against "terrorists who aim to spread fear and mutual hatred."
He was speaking after attacks earlier this year on two senior Islamic clerics in the the central Russian republic of Tatarstan.
There are growing concerns that radical Islamism could be spreading to this usually peaceful region.
The BBC's Moscow Correspondent, Daniel Sandford, reports.
