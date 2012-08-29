Video

A New Orleans resident has told the BBC about the wind and non-stop rain that Hurricane Isaac has brought with it.

Mary Shelton said there was no power "so we don't know where the storm is or what's going on".

She did not know that President Obama had told residents to leave, but she was confident in the levies that protect her city.

Mary Shelton's house was devastated by Hurricane Katrina exactly seven years ago, but she hopes this time round the storm will be less powerful.