Koala surprises canoeists by hitching ride in Australia
A group of canoeists on Australia's Gold Coast were surprised over the weekend to see a koala swimming near the bank of a river and even more shocked when it crawled into one of their canoes and hitched a ride.
Although it is not unknown for the marsupials to take to the water, experts believe the animal might have felt trapped on a tidal bank in Tallebudgera Creek and decided the canoe was its best way to escape.
Tom Santorelli reports.
Video courtesy of Burleigh Point Outrigger Canoe Club
28 Aug 2012
