Gold mining in Mongolia 'like a prison camp'
Miner Craig Notman travels from Staffordshire to Mongolia to experience mining in some of the toughest conditions in the world.
He meets local miner, Sukhbaatar, who digs tunnels into the Mongolian Steppe searching for gold buried deep underground.
It is dangerous work and it is not known how many have died trying to earn just a few pounds a day.
BBC Two's Toughest Place to be a Miner is broadcast on Sunday 19 August 2012 at 2100 BST. Or watch afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
17 Aug 2012
