The world's biggest food company, Nestle, has been accused of failing to carry out basic checks on its cocoa supply chain where child labour and abuse are widespread.

The Fair Labor Association - who were hired by Nestle - tracked the journey of cocoa from the poorest and most remote farms to the exporters that sold directly to Nestle.

The company says it will carry out the association's recommendations.

The BBC's World Affairs Correspondent Humphrey Hawksley reports.