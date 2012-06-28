Digging for bodies and survivors after Bangladesh floods
Many die in Bangladesh flash flooding

More than 80 people have died in flash floods and landslides in south-eastern Bangladesh.

Mud banks collapsed in a series of landslides caused by days of torrential rain.

Large parts of the port city of Chittagong are badly affected.

Alpa Patel reports.

