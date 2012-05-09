Deserted city of Homs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside Homs: Syrian 'ghost town' divided and destroyed

The BBC has travelled with UN observers to the devastated city of Homs, which has been at the centre of the heaviest fighting since the uprising began in Syria 14 months ago.

What used to be a vibrant city is now a "virtual ghost town", as Lyse Doucet reports.

  • 09 May 2012
Go to next video: 'Last chance' to avoid Syria war