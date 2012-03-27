Media player
Obama and Medvedev caught in unguarded missile remarks
TV cameras have recorded US President Barack Obama making unguarded comments with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Mr Obama said he would have more "flexibility" on difficult issues such as the US missile defence plans after November's presidential election.
Mr Medvedev said he would relay the message to "Vladimir", a reference to his successor, the newly elected and second-time President Vladimir Putin.
27 Mar 2012
