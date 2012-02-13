Media player
Car bombs 'target Israel envoys' in India and Georgia
Bombers have targeted staff at Israeli embassies in India and Georgia, officials say, with Israel accusing Iran of masterminding the attacks.
Witnesses said a motorcyclist placed a device on an embassy car in Delhi, causing a blast that hurt four people - one seriously. A bomb underneath a diplomat's car in Tbilisi was defused.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran was behind both incidents.
But Iranian officials denied the claims as "sheer lies".
Sanjoy Majumder reports from Delhi.
13 Feb 2012
